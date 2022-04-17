Election officials made voting work -- Christine Clements

The League of Women Voters of Dane County would like to thank the many people who contributed to the operation of the April 5 election.

On the front lines were the city, village and town clerks, and their staff, who faced challenges from a last-minute court decision on drop boxes and absentee ballots that made voting more difficult. Thanks to all the clerks and staff who clarified voting procedures by updating their websites, putting out press releases and responding to voter questions.

The Dane County clerk and staff, special voting deputies who assist nursing home residents and thousands of citizen poll workers also deserve our thanks for their work to make it possible for voters to participate in the election.

We know that some people encountered barriers. We encourage anyone who experienced a problem casting a ballot and having that vote counted to contact their municipal clerk so that improvements can be made before the August and November elections. Find contact information for your municipal clerk at MyVote.wi.gov

Christine Clements, Madison, president, League of Women Voters of Dane County