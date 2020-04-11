Election may rekindle infection -- William Reed

As a physician, I strongly object to our state representatives rejecting the governor's call to postpone Tuesday's election.

Voting is the right of every citizen. And voting, by it's very nature, brings people into close proximity. Because COVID-19 testing is extremely limited, we have no way of knowing who carries this virus and who does not. While I'm sure that precautions are being taken and personal protective equipment is available, any health worker can tell you that problems occur with using protective equipment that can spread infection. It is expected people who are not used to protective equipment will make unwitting mistakes that lead to contamination of others.

The refusal of most of the poll workers to participate speaks to their feeling that this was unsafe. There is no particular reason why the election couldn't have been postponed until mutual safety for voters and poll workers could be assured. By holding these elections and bringing infected and non-infected people together, we have risked further transmission of the virus, we have needlessly risked many of our friends, family members and health care workers.

This action may rekindle the infection in our area and lead to more death in our state.

Dr. William Reed, Holmen