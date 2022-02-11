Election lies serve Trump's vanity -- Mark K. Allen

Former Vice President Mike Pence said what should be obvious to all: The vice president cannot decide an election to which they are a participant. It would be the equivalent of allowing pitchers to call balls, strikes and outs in a baseball game. Former President Donald Trump's attempts to coerce Pence were wrong from the start.

Much of what Trump and his followers say is also obviously false. Any attempt to change an election would require a massive effort that could not be concealed. Attempts to change thousands of votes would have involved far too many people to keep it secret. No evidence of such an attempt has been presented in either an investigation or a court.

The only real evidence we have is that of the attempt to retain the presidency by the election's loser, Trump. Evidence mounts with the release of documents and the testimony of people in the former administration. Therefore, common sense leads to the conclusion that the lies about the 2020 presidential election are only in service to the vanity of the former president.

Mark K. Allen, Madison