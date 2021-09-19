Election lies could destroy democracy -- Lila Hemlin

The Republicans in California started their cry that "the recall is rigged" even before the voting was complete or even counted.
I've lived a long time, voting in most elections over the years. The validity of our elections was never questioned. There were checks and balances in place to protect our votes. Now, if the outcome is not the way Republicans desire, they cry rigged, which is not true.
We have many faithful servants in both the Republican and Democratic parties who used to validate the vote. If the outcome was other than you wanted, you accepted it, tried to contribute to our democracy and work out solutions. Undermining the integrity of our elections is undermining the bedrock on which our democracy is built.
Domestic terrorists are encouraged, which our nation witnessed on Jan. 6. Mob violence is not peaceful protesting, whether Republican or Democrat inspired. The protest on Jan. 6 was encouraged, people were injured and killed, and property was destroyed. Why? Because certain elected leaders spread the lies that our elections are rigged.
This is how democracy is destroyed.
Lila Hemlin, Madison