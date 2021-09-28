Election lies could be treason -- Mark Quinn

Our country is facing countless challenges now. This includes the stubborn COVID crisis worsened by vaccination deniers, the Haitian border crisis, and the ever-present national political schism that is dividing our country.
But what can be considered more serious and dangerous than these is the real possibility that people from the Trump campaign are guilty of treason. It has come to light, from a court case involving the ballot machines used in our election, that aides close to former President Donald Trump continued the "big lie" that the 2020 election was stolen, that it was filled with fraud, and that Trump actually won.
This lie has been repeatedly refuted by court cases, by recounts and by exhaustive reevaluations. But this lie was amplified endlessly by those lawyers and supporters of Trump who knew they were lies. These lies were propagated without a shred of evidence. This led to the continual belief by too many Trump supporters that our elections are rigged. This view weakens our democracy.
Those responsible for pushing this lie need to be held responsible. It’s time we came to terms with what we as a nation can define as treason. Is this it?
Mark Quinn, Madison