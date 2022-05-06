Election lie is my new litmus test -- Rex Tilley

I am an independent voter, though I must admit I vote heavily Democratic.

I have developed a litmus test to screen candidates for the next three years. I am going to ask all campaigns on arrival to their rallies if the candidate believes Joe Biden is the legitimate president of the United States. If they say "yes," I will stick around and listen to their policy agendas. If they say "no," I will walk out.

I am not going to waste my time with a lie being the basis of any conversation. I thought I would test my theory, so I stopped in to listen to the Robert Relph gathering in Brooklyn. He is running for the state Senate in the 27th District. I asked one of his assistants my question, and the answer was "no." I left and checked him off my list.

How easy was that?

Rex Tilley, Brooklyn