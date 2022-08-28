 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Election law is up for interpretation -- Paul Malischke

An Aug. 18 letter to the editor "Election clerks must follow the law" attempted to intimidate election clerks into refraining from fixing witness addresses on absentee ballots. The letter writer strongly believes in his own interpretation of the law.

Here are two pertinent facts on this issue:

  • In the only case adjudicated on this issue, the Wisconsin Supreme Court, in a decision dated Dec. 14, 2020, decided not to reject ballots that had witness addresses fixed by election clerks.
  • The relevant statute, 6.87 (6d), allows discretion. It uses the word “may,” which describes a discretionary process, according to a document called “Avoiding Inartful Drafting,” by the National Conference on State Legislatures. The word “shall” would have described a mandatory process, but it does not appear in this statutory clause. Since 2016, the clerks and the local board of canvasses have used their discretion.

The Wisconsin GOP is continuing its effort to corrupt our democratic republic by rejecting or nullifying as many ballots as possible. It is doing so to enhance the Republican vote and maintain power. Egregious gerrymandering is another outrageous example.

Paul Malischke, Platteville

