Election law is up for interpretation -- Paul Malischke

An Aug. 18 letter to the editor " Election clerks must follow the law " attempted to intimidate election clerks into refraining from fixing witness addresses on absentee ballots. The letter writer strongly believes in his own interpretation of the law.

The Wisconsin GOP is continuing its effort to corrupt our democratic republic by rejecting or nullifying as many ballots as possible. It is doing so to enhance the Republican vote and maintain power. Egregious gerrymandering is another outrageous example.