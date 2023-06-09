But it is important to remember that the attempted election fraud that led so many Wisconsinites to question the results of the 2020 election was purely a partisan effort. It was the elected Republicans in our state, including U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, who echoed Donald Trump's lies about election fraud and commissioned a bogus investigation, at taxpayer expense, without a shred of evidence of any wrongdoing that would put the results of the election in question.

And let's not forget that it was the Republican Party that put forth the fake electors who tried to subvert our democracy and overturn the results of a free and fair election. While it is nice that the effort to restore faith in our elections is bipartisan, the cost of the effort should not be. The Republican Party of Wisconsin should have to pick up the tab to fix the mess they single-handedly created, not the taxpayers.