Election didn't need to be held -- Gary Gundlach

I am very disappointed with the performance of our political leaders in Madison.

Postponing the April 7 election weeks ago would have been a very common-sense decision. Several other states with scheduled elections apparently thought a postponement was logical. But not Wisconsin. We had to let that decision wait until it finally turned into a partisan tug-of-war that lasted until election eve, which then resulted in a wrong decision.

Forcing Wisconsin voters who had not utilized the absentee procedure to vote on Tuesday showed a total disregard for Wisconsin citizens in general, and for the hundreds of municipal and county clerks in particular. Of course elections are important and the mainstay of our democratic society, but this particular one did not have to be held on that particular day.

Is this another case of placing the political party ahead of the people?

Gary Gundlach, Wauzeka