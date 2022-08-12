Election deniers destroy democracy -- Robert F. Chapman

Election deniers are democracy destroyers. A group of people, many of whom are politicians, are deceiving good people with repeated lies into supporting a would-be dictator instead of our wonderful country.

These destroyers of our democracy work to convince people that the democratic process that our country relies on is corrupt. They encourage abuse of election officials who have been cursed and threatened with their lives. These officials are our neighbors.

The destroyers say trust a dictator, not our "corrupt" country. They attack our democracy by making it more difficult to vote and not accepting the truth of our votes. They don’t care about what this teaches our children about honesty.

They demand allegiance to their fallen leader, not to our country. Politicians who put country first are to be punished whenever possible.

Patriotic citizens need to stand up to those who are betraying our country with their lies. Stand up by voting for candidates who will protect our democracy.

Robert F. Chapman, Middleton