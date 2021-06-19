Election Day should also be a holiday -- George Savage

Holidays are joyous occasions, so I do not wish to throw cold water on the recent elevation of Juneteenth to a national holiday. Liberation is worth celebrating.
I have two questions, though, one historical and the other pragmatic.
First, why choose June 19, 1865, as liberation day when the much larger emancipation was issued by Lincoln several years earlier on Sept. 22, 1862 (enacted into law Jan. 1, 1863). By comparison, Juneteenth seems like an afterthought.
That, though, is a quibble. The more pressing question: Because new federal holidays are rare (MLK Day was the last one, 1983), why not be more strategic and choose Election Day (the Tuesday after the first Monday in November) as a federal holiday? With voting suppression as a serious threat to our democracy, a day off to vote would largely thwart voter suppression tactics. Also, because voting suppression mainly targets African Americans, this holiday could be a meaningful strengthening of voting rights and civil rights.
Happy Juneteenth, but I hope an Election Day holiday is on the horizon.
George Savage, Madison