It is frustrating to many voters that the only likely choices for the next presidential election are Donald Trump and Joe Biden. Can't we do better?

We are so locked in by the two major parties and our current election process that any third-party candidate has no realistic chance of winning. A third party called "No Labels" is attempting to be placed on the ballot in all 50 states. To date, only a handful of states have granted ballot access.

Ironically, it is the Democratic Party that has provided the most opposition to granting ballot access to this third party. The Democrats apparently believe that No Labels would take more votes away from Biden than Trump. Given the latest national poll that shows these two virtually tied if the election was held today, any votes taken away from Biden could mean a second term for Trump.

Of course, a lot can happen between now and Election Day, which could change the equation. But for now, Election Day could be a frustrating and empty day for a lot of voters.

Terry Nelson, Waunakee