Election clerks must follow law -- Stephen Rudolph

Recently, a legislative committee voted to stop a proposed rule from the Wisconsin Elections Commission that would have allowed election workers to alter absentee ballot envelopes.

Republicans strike down rule authorizing Wisconsin clerks to fix absentee ballot envelope errors The latest move comes after the GOP Legislature this year passed multiple bills intending to overhaul the elections system, all of which Democratic Gov. Tony Evers vetoed because he said they would make voting harder.

The commission proposed this rule despite Wisconsin law being clear that an absentee ballot with incomplete information may not be counted. Complete, factual and accurate information is critical to the integrity of the voting process, and only the voter should supply that confidential information.

Incredibly, following the Legislature's decision, the leading Democrat on the commission tweeted out that clerks can continue to ignore state law and the duly-elected Legislature.

Clerks should be forewarned. Either do as the commission tells you or as the Legislature has statutorily commanded. Most law-abiding legislators believe if you continue to break the law, you are opening yourself up to civil and possibly criminal charges.

I pray that election clerks will follow the statutes and laws of the Wisconsin Legislature. I cannot believe I am actually imploring elected clerks to follow the law. What used to be accepted practice and mere common sense has seemingly abandoned us.

Stephen Rudolph, Verona