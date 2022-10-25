 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Election choice is right vs. wrong -- Ralph Ciolkosz

I’ve never been so worried about the future of our country and the future of my children and grandchildren. Think carefully about the following comparisons.

One party wants to provide free lunch to fourth-grade girls while the other party would force a girl to bear her rapist’s child. One party wants to have sensible gun laws while the other party wants to put weapons of mass destruction in the arms of children. One party believes in the democratic process while the other party attempted to overthrow the government.

There is no gray area here. It’s black and white. It’s right and wrong. Vote.

Ralph Ciolkosz, Rio

