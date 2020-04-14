Election case shows need for recusal -- Thomas Virgilio

I've read a number of articles and letters to the editor about the Wisconsin Supreme Court's decision to override Gov. Tony Evers' cancellation of the April 7 election. Most of them were not flattering to the court.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

But none have questioned whether the court should have recused itself due to conflict of interest.

Justice Daniel Kelly is personally known to all members of the court, and each justice views him as either an ally or foe. So each member of the court had a conflict of interest in deciding this case. Justice Kelly made it clear he felt the case affected his election by recusing himself from the vote. So there can be no excuse for the other members. Yet no other justices recused themselves. Only Justice Kelly showed integrity.

This court will not face up to the lack of a recusal policy even when presented with a situation where it is clearly needed. So the Legislature should step up and pass one. It may even have to do so as a constitutional amendment to prevent the court from negating such a policy. Will it do so? I fear hell will freeze over first.

Thomas Virgilio, Cross Plains