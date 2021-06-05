Election audits have set goals -- Scott Whitney

Exactly as every person paying attention predicted, the Republicans are now spreading their fraudulent election "audit" to other states much as they spread corruption and COVID-19.
If the Republican Party had not divorced itself from reason, shame and science, it would realize this: Real scientists long ago recognized that if you go into an investigation with predetermined goals, you will end up twisting innocuous things into supposed proof and believing every crazy theory that matches your goal.
Nonexistent watermarks, bamboo in the ballots and incinerated chickens will seem tame as this madness spreads further. Unfortunately, being divorced from reality seems to be required in the current Republican Party. If the Republican Party can't find the sanity and strength to defend the Constitution and accept the outcome of demonstrably fair elections, then it needs to be voted out of power at all levels of government.
Scott Whitney, Platteville