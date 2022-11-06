Election ads must be transparent -- Steven Klafka

This election season we are once again reminded that the Federal Trade Commission regulates truth in commercial advertising but cannot do the same for political ads.

The integrity of our elections would improve if we knew who was behind non-candidate election ads and if every statement in an election commercial required a factual basis. It might take time for FTC approval, but it would be worth the wait.

At this time, it would be good to know which candidates would support having their ads evaluated for truthfulness.

Steven Klafka, Madison