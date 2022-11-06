 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Election ads must be transparent -- Steven Klafka

  • 0

This election season we are once again reminded that the Federal Trade Commission regulates truth in commercial advertising but cannot do the same for political ads.

The integrity of our elections would improve if we knew who was behind non-candidate election ads and if every statement in an election commercial required a factual basis. It might take time for FTC approval, but it would be worth the wait.

At this time, it would be good to know which candidates would support having their ads evaluated for truthfulness.

Steven Klafka, Madison

Follow along as State Journal cartoonist Phil Hands draws a cartoon about Aaron Rodgers' new contract with the Green Bay Packers
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics