Elected officials can serve at polls -- Daniel Young

Many of my fellow poll workers have decided not to work Tuesday's election. That is largely due to many, such as myself, being in high-risk groups for the novel coronavirus.

Given the critical need for poll workers Tuesday, it would be a good time for our elected officials to show some real leadership and serve as election officials. While a candidate cannot be an election official, many of our state's mayors, county executives, county supervisors, city council members and state lawmakers are not candidates on the ballot in this election. So they are eligible to work at this election.

And for those who have never served as election officials, it would be a great time for them to learn firsthand how our democratic process works. Hopefully, some of them will join us longtime election officials on Tuesday, when we desperately need their help.

Daniel Young, Madison

