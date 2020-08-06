You have permission to edit this article.
Elect Samba Baldeh to show that Black lives matter -- Tiffany Jan
I am glad to see so many “Black Lives Matter” signs throughout Madison. I hope this indicates a willingness to understand our long racist history, and commits white people to a more egalitarian future.

During the months of protests, it was clear that those who were directly engaged and even the media allowed Black voices to be heard. But I wonder if Black leaders will get a fair hearing from white voters on Tuesday in the Democratic primary election. Or will Black leaders continue to be reflexively underestimated?

Voters in the 48th Assembly District (on the “further East” and North sides of Madison) have an opportunity to make a commitment to a Black leader by voting for Samba Baldeh.

Voters should know that Baldeh is clearly the most qualified candidate, having been the former president of the City Council. He has also had a very successful career in private industry after emigrating to the United States as a young man. He is a capable, considerate and insightful candidate.

I will be proud to vote for Baldeh on Tuesday.

Tiffany Jan, Madison

