Elect Lowery to State Assembly -- John Scepanski

Abigail Lowery is running for the Assembly District 37 seat this fall. I have voted for her because she supports three issues that are important to me:
1. Expansion of Medicaid in Wisconsin by the acceptance of millions of federal dollars just waiting there to come to Wisconsin.
2. Improving funding for public education, yet including a proper minor role for educational experimentation.
3. Fair maps: Wisconsin badly needs to end partisan redistricting with something like the Iowa method. Such as system was proposed in 2019 with Assembly Bill 303 and Senate Bill 288, both of which were defeated by the far right-wing Republican Legislature.
Lowery’s opponent, a super conservative Republican, opposes many of the important ideas Lowery will support. Rep. John Jagler, R-Watertown, opposes the Medicaid expansion and has joined his fellow Republicans in refusing to accept these federal funds. He supports private education to the detriment of public education. And he likes the current way we draw voting districts, all of which have been manipulated shamelessly by his party.
Vote for a 21st century Wisconsin. Vote for Lowery.
John Scepanski, DeForest
