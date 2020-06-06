Elect leaders who will demand change -- Peggy Wireman

George Floyd's brother, Terrance, is right. The way to change the police is to elect politicians who will demand it.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

The Civil Rights demonstrations created national awareness of the need for reform, but it was President Lyndon Johnson who got Congress to pass the law that ended segregation in public places and banned discrimination on the basis of race.

Change comes with actions in every institution in our society and at every geographical level. Local school boards decide where they send teacher recruitment notices and local councils decide whether city bureaucrats have structures to ensure contractors don’t discriminate. These and other vital institutions are controlled through local elections -- and millions of people don’t bother to vote in them. If they did, society would change.

Encouraging voting does not necessarily mean knocking on doors (although that actually can be fun). You can talk to neighbors, post on Facebook, sign up with a candidate to help with phone calls or bring food to volunteers.

Please, vote for the change you want.

Peggy Wireman, Monona