The welfare of each individual person in this country should be the focus of all governmental policies.

Government could empower each person to strive for the best life possible. Unfortunately, many are now struggling with misery and confusion -- some are violent. Each individual needs to find their own happiness -- a goal most worthy to pursue.

Former President Donald Trump and right-wing politicians show no interest in improving the average citizen’s life. Their mental health is questionable.

Is Trump really happy with his billions of dollars and political policies, which hurt many if not most people (especially homeless people). What we need to do is to examine the mental health of each politician and only vote to elect those who care for other people’s welfare and happiness.

I propose we pass a law where all candidates must take a test to qualify their level of compassion toward others. Voters, reading the test results, can then decide which candidates to elect.

Some people such as U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison, would pass this test with flying colors. Others, such as Trump, might rank low. Baldwin cares about all people, whereas Trump doesn't. We need new politicians.

Thomas Gibson, De Forest