Elect Democrats to stem inflation -- Jim Youngerman

At the pump or supermarket, we are experiencing higher prices. Republican attempts to blame President Joe Biden and Democrats are unfounded and disingenuous.

The underlying causes of inflation are the pandemic and Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine. Democrats are offering concrete proposals to reduce prices, while Republicans cynically complain but offer no ideas of their own. Recently House Democrats passed legislation to cap insulin at $35 and prevent gas companies from price gouging. Not surprisingly, every Wisconsin Republican House member opposed these efforts.

Under Trump, the unemployment rate surged. Biden's unprecedented economic recovery has added millions of jobs and reduced the unemployment rate to near record lows.

Putin's war has strained the U.S. and world economies, but the international community under Biden's masterful leadership has stood firm against Putin's dangerous actions, with NATO becoming stronger.

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., who coordinates the Republican effort to control the Senate, has proposed a plan which could raise taxes on Wisconsin residents and sunset Social Security and Medicare. Today's higher prices would pale in comparison to the catastrophic impact of Scott's proposal on tens of millions of Americans.

Controlling inflation is imperative, which is why we must elect Democrats in November.

Jim Youngerman, Madison