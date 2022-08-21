 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Elect Democrats to protect benefits -- Gregory Schmidt

Social Security and Medicare are promises made by the federal government -- promises that money paid into the programs through payroll taxes by American workers will provide the workers with income and health care in retirement.

Both programs are extremely popular because they are available to all Americans without eligibility criteria or means testing. Despite this, U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, and other Republicans are supporting a plan to drastically cut these benefits.

Johnson has attacked Social Security and Medicare for years. He considers Social Security to be a "Ponzi scheme," and he suggests Medicare benefits should be reduced.

In the 87 years of Social Security and 57 years of Medicare, previous attempts by Congress to reduce the earned benefits of retired Americans have been defeated by justifiable public backlash. But the threat is being renewed, and elected officials from Wisconsin are leading the charge.

This November, we must defeat this threat by electing Mandela Barnes to the U.S. Senate and Democratic candidates to the House of Representatives.

Gregory Schmidt, Madison

