Elect Democrats and improve government -- Martha Barrett

Are you tired of the pandemic? We all want it to go away. Some folks complain that people in power haven’t done enough, but here’s the thing: Epidemiologists say that the two best tools we have for fighting it are masks and vaccines, and nobody is safe until we all are.

Gov. Tony Evers and President Joe Biden have been trying to get folks to mask up and get vaccinated, only to face constant obstruction from Republicans in the Legislature and the courts. Governors and presidents don’t have magic wands to wave. They need to work with the rest of the government, which is difficult when the Republicans’ main goal is to make Democrats look weak or ineffective.

The governor and president were both elected to try to repair some really messed up governments. Both are making great strides, despite Republican obstruction. They could do much more if they had legislatures that were focused on helping people. We need to elect more Democrats and hold them responsible for doing right by voters -- it’s obvious that none of the current crop of Republicans will do that.

Martha Barrett, Baraboo