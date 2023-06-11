I'm hoping Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway is reading this letter.

Imagine you have recently moved your dear sweet mother into the Madison area so you can watch after her in her old age. It was quite a difficult decision for her, but one she agreed on as you pointed out to her that she would not lose her independence because the lovely place you found for her was only steps away from a bus stop. The bus would take her to the grocery store, pharmacy, T.J. Maxx and several restaurants and businesses and connections to medical and dental services.

She agreed and you and thought you had made a great plan for the both of you.

Then, the unthinkable happened. Someone decided to uproot all your plans and remove the lifeline you had so earnestly put in place for her. Despite many pleas from other community residents, the powers that be could not be convinced that this was a hardship for her and others who need extra support because they are not able to have a car.

What could the mayor do? Please, create improve services for the elderly and disabled to maintain independence.

Denise Buenzli, Madison