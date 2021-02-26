Elderly must be a vaccine priority -- Filippo Pennella

Vaccines are essential no matter what. But it's most important that those who are at more risk from the disease get vaccinated first -- especially the elderly because they are at more risk from the disease.
It is important to note that most of the elderly aren’t “tech-savvy,” so it can be difficult for them to register online. I also think that vaccines shouldn’t be a requirement. But the more people who get vaccinated the better. This is because of herd immunity. If enough of the population has taken the vaccine, then the entire community is protected from having an illness.
If we continue with our production of the vaccines and give them out appropriately, then this will be a thing of the past.
Filippo Pennella, Madison