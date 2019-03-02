Effigy mounds are important to Wisconsin’s heritage. They are burial mounds shaped like animals and spirits made by Native Americans as sacred ceremonial sites. Wisconsin has a large variety. They are often located near water, but this poses a problem.

Cities often develop near water. As cities develop, private companies buy the land and build over and destroy the effigy mounds and their heritage. It’s terrible that people have to fight to save their heritage. As Jon Greendeer, Ho-Chunk executive director of heritage preservation, asked in the Wisconsin State Journal in the newspaper's series "Giants Among Us": "Can you ever imagine yourself having to campaign to save a cemetery that your grandmother is buried in?"

Nobody should have to worry about that.

In Wisconsin, the Ho-Chunk people have been active in preserving the mounds. They have tried to cataloged and preserve the mounds, but they haven't been able to completely save them.

Iowa is home to monuments that protect effigy mounds, and we should follow suit. Supporting groups like these is a great way you can help. We need to protect these mounds and the heritage of our community.

Hunter Stephenson, Madison