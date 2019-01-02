In the Dec. 23 letter to the editor "Christian faith would help schools," the author complains that the Gospels of Matthew, Mark, Luke and John have been replaced in our schools," which are public, by "the gospels of Darwinism," which is evolution, "Mother Earth," which is the physical world, "political correctness," which is social studies, and “abortion as women’s health,” which is a Fourth Amendment issue.
Without getting into the actual intent and interpretation of the First Amendment to the Constitution, let me remind the author that it forms a contract between us and so should be respected even if one disagrees with its effect. Without the First Amendment we would be reduced to a chaotic struggle for ideological dominance and power, with might trumping right, leading to the collapse of civilization.
That said, and having had some religious and some public education, I can say that I value both. I credit my religious schooling with playing a big part in forming my ethics, morals and values. All of which determined the high value I place on a fact-based and universally demonstrable interpretation of our common experience.
That's a value I formed about secular reality in public school, and something I’m sure I wouldn’t have if I had been cognitively restrained by a compulsion to believe what I’m told is the gospel truth.
John Costello, McFarland