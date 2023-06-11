Football or education? The priorities for our right-wing, gerrymandered Legislature seem to fit nicely with the UW-Madison athletics department's desire for a new training facility and hopeless dreams of a national championship.

In the meantime, important education in engineering on campus (which would cost only slightly more than the athletic facility) takes a back seat.

Further, citizens in rural Wisconsin will be denied important access to broadband expansion by Republican lawmakers who cut funding from the state budget.

Truly, the people of this state need to react and state their preferences by voting these bone-headed legislators out of office. What should it be: education or football?

Doug Laube, Madison