Education, not 'healing,' is key -- Jerry Darda

It's absolutely mind-boggling trying to understand the reasoning of our local leaders:
- A group of Dane County Board members opposes the improvement and consolidation of the county jail because they argue it will lead to increased incarcerations when, in fact, the new jail will have fewer beds than current facilities.
- To try to address poverty and incarceration in the Black community, the Madison Equal Opportunities Commission wants to create a committee to acknowledge past racial injustices and "allow healing" -- a touchy feely non-solution.
What the Black community needs is to listen to its best leaders: Kaleem Claire, Michael Johnson and others. Education has to be the priority now. More teachers and teaching assistants are needed -- not more administrators. Teenage pregnancies have to be acknowledged as a road to poverty without disparaging single mothers. The family unit, with fathers present, has to be encouraged as a formula for success.
Black children have to be shown that they, too, can achieve great success through education, just like President Barack Obama, Stacey Abrams, U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, Vice President Kamala Harris, Secretary of State Colin Powell, Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears, Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett, Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes and so many others.