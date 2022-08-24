Education makes our nation stronger -- Daniel Holzman

Wisconsin and the nation have a shortage of teachers. The shortage is an end product of the GOP’s long-standing war on education and educators.

Gov. Tommy Thomson was good at scapegoating teachers. Gov. Scott Walker took it another step. He destroyed teacher unions, pay and benefits. The GOP also “privatized” education with the likes of Betsy DeVos who enabled "education” for profit -- without standards to measure academic accomplishment of teachers or students.

Govs. Thompson and Walker are the old extremes.

Of course, now there is Florida’s Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis who is rewriting American history courses, banning books and ending free speech in the classroom. Gov. DeSantis is the new GOP extreme in attacking educators.

Well-educated people make a stronger nation. A weak education system makes a weaker nation. Strong educators are key to a strong education system. Citizens need to step up and strengthen our nation’s education system by voting for Democrats.

All eligible voters need to vote in November to crush the extremists and beat the gerrymanders.

Daniel Holzman, Baraboo