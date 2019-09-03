In her column on Tuesday, "Detroit’s ‘renaissance’ masks its pervasive poverty" Esther Cepeda upbraids the Democratic candidates for not addressing Detroit’s poverty at that city’s presidential debate.
But she never addresses what they might have said. Here is what I would have said: "We can beat poverty. We have the cure. But it’s not up here on the debate stage. It’s out there in the audience, in your community. It’s called 'education.' Get one. It’s free, and Bernie Sanders didn’t need to lift a finger."
I wish that Madison’s elected and civic leaders would say the same. Go to school, listen to your teacher, obey the rules, and you will succeed. Or you can continue to play the victim and make excuses. It's your choice.
The majority of African-American students in Madison’s public schools are reading and writing below basic proficiency. Translated: They’re functionally illiterate in a knowledge-based economy. That’s what makes poverty.
David Blaska, Madison