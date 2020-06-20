Education is key part of justice -- Dave Baskerville

I support these demonstrations against police violence. I have participated in a couple myself. And I am hopeful that in Madison and around the country, we will devote considerably more resources to mental illness and addiction and homelessness, areas for which the Madison Police Department and Dance County Sheriff's Office should not be the primary resource.

But when it comes to education for black students, the poor, and even our "best and brightest," white Madison has become very patronizing and hypocritical. Little of this has been mentioned in the protests. I have heard no mention of major achievement goals, much less "revolutionary" expectations and agendas for our K-12 kids in either the recent Madison School Board elections or in the new superintendent job description. Instead, we get merely a mention of the politically correct one-liner: "racial gaps."

In the years to come, we’ll hopefully have better police forces, treatment and rehab programs. But without better education, we will see increasing numbers of poor people without the needed skills for the challenging work world. That will leave us with "no justice" and likely "no peace."

Dave Baskerville, Madison, international businessman