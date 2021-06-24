Education funding isn't helping kids -- Jill Gaskell

Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, is playing games with our children's future.
He is increasing "school funding in name only," according to John Forester, executive director of the School Administrators Alliance. The Joint Finance Committee, co-chaired by Marklein, voted to put over $400 million into the education fund. But most of their “investment” won't actually make it into school budgets. It will go to property tax relief, cleverly disguised as education funding but not funding any child’s education.
Technically, the committee has met the requirements of a federal program that requires a “maintenance of effort.” That means the state must continue funding schools in at least the same proportions as in the previous year, when Wisconsin’s public schools were already underfunded. The Wisconsin Policy Forum shows that our once outstanding education system is now below average for per-pupil spending in the United States.
COVID-19 has laid bare the inequities of our school funding system that have been there for decades, with a few districts doing well while the majority of schools fall further and further behind. Our legislators have the opportunity to help equalize some of the inequities in that system.
Budgets are often described as moral documents that reflect the priorities of the authors. If Marklein and the rest of the Legislature's Joint Finance Committee won’t put the futures of our children as their top priority, what is their incentive for holding office?