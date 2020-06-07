Education can help fight injustice -- Peter Moreno

The murder of George Floyd has rightfully prompted protests against police brutality, but the frustration and anger we find in the protests reflects inequity that pervades the entire criminal justice system.

Police, courts and jails have long discriminated against communities of color, and there are few places this is more evident than in Wisconsin, where our rates of incarceration for African American men are among the worst in the nation.

We must give men and women in our marginalized communities more opportunities to develop their voices, and we must equip people entangled in the criminal justice system with the tools they need to transcend it. Educational access is key for both. UW-Madison’s Odyssey Project works to expand educational access for students living in poverty and students incarcerated in our prison system, and the benefits are obvious.

Several Odyssey alumni have gone on to become passionate and articulate leaders in their communities, and they are now helping us navigate difficult issues of race and bias. Education alone cannot defeat injustice, but Odyssey alumni are proof that education certainly plays a role in the fight.

Peter Moreno, Madison, director, UW Odyssey Beyond Bars