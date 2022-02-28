Education bills raise alarm bells -- Steve Freson

School bells are ringing an alarm to the tune of $577 million in estimated new taxes to expand vouchers. Conservative lawmakers wish to make clones of themselves by creating enough laws that will determine how your child will think.

Legislature approves education bills, putting election-year talking points into focus From banning systemic racism instructions in schools to asserting parental rights in their kids' education, the bills exemplify conservative educational priorities going into the 2022 midterms.

Note that in this time of childhood where friendships are developed, all children -- including those of independent and liberally-minded parents -- will be impacted by the Republicans "Parental Bill of Rights" rules. Lawmakers will tell you otherwise, but children are smart. They will wonder why they can’t attend a class. It will be the parent who has to explain why -- and we wonder why children are sometimes rebellious.

Both conservative and liberal parents should be alarmed at how these laws will impact Wisconsin and humanity in the future.

Voters can no longer allow this legislative behavior to continue. Legislators of both parties are simply not allowing all voices to be heard, and compromise has been shuttered. I believe the people of Wisconsin to be fair-minded. Yet we have allowed money and power to speak.

Steve Freson, Merrimac