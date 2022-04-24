Educate about our health care system -- Ka Yang

About 30% of emergency department visits could be classified as nonurgent.

The emergency department is not a first-come, first-serve service, which means that those classified as “nonurgent” may have their care significantly delayed while those with urgent needs receive treatment first.

Approximately 60% of emergency department patients, both urgent and nonurgent, could be seen at urgent care rather than the emergency department. Both urgent care and emergency department cost more than an appointment to see a primary care provider. Many health care consumers do not know this.

There is a lack of knowledge from the community about when to use the emergency department, urgent care or primary care provider. It is essential that we educate youth right away on how to independently navigate the health care system so that it can serve them best. This lack of knowledge coupled with the difficulty of navigating health insurance makes the health care system particularly complex.

Another important part of navigating the health care system is health insurance, since it is a complex system. We must educate our young people in Dane County high schools about navigating health care systems.

Ka Yang, Sun Prairie