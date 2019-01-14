The State Journal's Jan. 2 editorial "Congress must still ban bump stocks" was wrong and missed the point.

Fully-automatic firearms are not illegal -- they are regulated under federal law and are legal to own. Bump stocks take advantage of the basic laws of physics and allow a shooter to shoot a semiautomatic firearm faster. But it is still one trigger pull per short, not one squeeze for "leaden fury," as the editorial stated.

Bump stocks do not convert a legal firearm in to an illegal firearm. I would suggest reading the lawsuits filed against President Donald Trump’s ban for a nice description on how bump stocks work.

The "gun show loophole" is not a loophole -- it is a "private sale exception" that we have always had. Criminals and convicted felons are prohibited from purchasing firearms.

The issue here is an executive order -- not duly passed legislation -- that bans and effectively confiscates private property and would turn untold numbers of law-abiding citizens into felons.

The State Journal's editorial should be retracted.

Thomas Waltz, Madison