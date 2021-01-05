Editorial should have cited evidence -- Rick Sanson

The Kansas City Star editorial "Hawley’s plan is desperate and shameful," which appeared in Monday's Wisconsin State Journal, seems to break its own "rules" regarding evidence. The editorial criticized U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo.
On one hand, it claims no evidence of election fraud exists, while on the other it claims Hawley’s “lust for the White House” is driving his challenge of the election. This is posited with -- you guessed it -- no evidence. In addition, it makes the ridiculous claim that social media was more supportive of President Donald Trump, presenting one-sided evidence in support of the claim. And finally, it insinuates that the free speech rights of Twitter and Facebook are somehow valid while Hawley’s free speech and constitutional rights to challenge the results are not.
My personal feelings are that President Trump should concede. But to ignore that many refused to even hear evidence in support of claims of irregularities and then claimed lack of evidence seems a logical fallacy.
Rick Sanson, Lancaster