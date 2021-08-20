Editorial mocked climate disaster -- David Knutzen

The Wall Street Journal editorial, "UN climate report isn’t apocalyptic," in Monday's State Journal was disturbing. The subject was the climate change report just released by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.
The climate scientists who wrote the report made clear we have an impending climate catastrophe if the countries of the world do not make a greater effort to reduce the emissions of carbon and methane. They spelled out in great detail that the climate disasters we are already experiencing will increase in frequency and destructiveness if we allow the global temperature to warm above 1.5 degrees Celsius by year 2100. The global temperature has already risen 1.1 degrees Celsius and increased 0.1 degree since the 2013 IPCC report. At that rate of increase, it could easily reach 1.5 degrees by 2060. The Wall Street Journal editorial mocked this so-called slight rise.
The editorial also claimed the report was a political document "intended to scare the public and motivate politicians to reduce CO2 emissions no matter the cost.” That derogatory statement about the scientists motives should have precluded the editorial from being published.
Climate change is real and we need to take it seriously if we care about the world we leave our children and grandchildren.