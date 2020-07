Editorial ignored school's hard work -- Mary Richardson

The Wisconsin State Journal editorial board owes Madison School District teachers and staff a huge apology for the Sunday editorial, "Schools should follow science, strive to open."

Early on, the School District laid out a variety of scenarios for fall instruction. In-person classes would require creating extra classrooms to accommodate distancing, special cleaning protocols in the classrooms and common areas, and additional staff for them. Figuring out lunches, buses, staggered schedules, their effect on families and building issues were all integral components.

The editorial's lack of comprehension as to what is needed to open safely, especially with virus cases rising in the state, was appalling. This is not caving into teacher demands. Accusing the School District of such showed no knowledge of how schools normally run and what needs to occur for them to safely reopen.

Teachers and staff struggled with the online classrooms that were hurriedly instituted, last spring. All realize the value of in-person instruction. Wisely, the district also realizes the value of commonsense public health measures to protect our kids and will not rush reopening.