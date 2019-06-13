Don’t forget 2008.
I was dismayed to read the guest editorial from the Wall Street Journal in Monday's State Journal, "Anti-growth turn will hurt the economy," chiding the "regulatory assaults on business" of the Obama administration and praising President Donald Trump's “tax reform."
Really?
Do we really not remember the credit default swaps, the fake mortgages, the lying and the cheating of the banking, investment and insurance industries? Do we really not recall the efforts of President Barack Obama and his team as they brought our country back from depression caused by Wall Street's greed and the lack of oversight by the Bush administration? Wouldn’t it be appropriate to lay the blame for any “malaise” at the feet of those who -- out of plain greed -- nearly destroyed our economy?
And now the CEOs and investors, the super-rich who keep their stolen booty in offshore havens, again ask for free reign, and pretend government is impeding the progress of this nation. Don’t believe them. They are not patriots. They are pirates in suits.
Harry Carnes, Madison