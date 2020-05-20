Editorial faulting Evers and GOP leaders was right on target

I applaud the Wisconsin State Journal's editorial on Sunday, "Do your jobs, Gov. Evers and GOP lawmakers, so COVID-19 doesn't surge."

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

It pointed out that due to a lack of bipartisanship on the part of both the governor and the Legislature’s majority leadership the state was left in disarray after the Supreme Court struck down an extension of the governor’s initial emergency action.

Wisconsin citizens were the losers in that no agreed on or joint plan of safely opening was presented. It therefore left it up to local municipalities to step in going forward, or to simply reopen without any required safety guidance. I say, pox on both the governor and legislative leaders for not working something out. Of course, the Supreme Court not allowing for a six-day window for such a compromise to be reached didn’t help either. Lawmakers had requested some time in their lawsuit.