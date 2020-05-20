Editorial faulting Evers and GOP leaders was right on target

I applaud the Wisconsin State Journal's editorial on Sunday, "Do your jobs, Gov. Evers and GOP lawmakers, so COVID-19 doesn't surge."
It pointed out that due to a lack of bipartisanship on the part of both the governor and the Legislature’s majority leadership the state was left in disarray after the Supreme Court struck down an extension of the governor’s initial emergency action.
Wisconsin citizens were the losers in that no agreed on or joint plan of safely opening was presented. It therefore left it up to local municipalities to step in going forward, or to simply reopen without any required safety guidance. I say, pox on both the governor and legislative leaders for not working something out. Of course, the Supreme Court not allowing for a six-day window for such a compromise to be reached didn’t help either. Lawmakers had requested some time in their lawsuit.
So now, depending on where you live, the state is either wide open with no restrictions or closed in some way by local edict. That's not a good way to move forward. We the citizens, regardless of our personal views, are the losers. Thanks to the State Journal editorial board for telling it like it is, even when the news wasn’t positive for anyone.
Dave Glomp, Madison
