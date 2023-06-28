I really enjoyed Phil Hands’ editorial cartoon in Friday's Wisconsin State Journal about book banning and its relationship to low reading scores.

Hands on Wisconsin: Focus on reading, not banning books Parents across America are trying to get certain books dealing with race, sexuality and gend…

Wasn’t our country built on freedom and the right to choose? We should welcome any and all books. If you don’t like the content or subject, don’t read it.

Maybe if a child found something that interested them enough, they would immerse themselves in that book. Then they would pick another book and their comprehension level would increase.

Wally Meyer, Madison