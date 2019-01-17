In my 34 years at Edgewood High School, including 20 as principal and nine as dean of students, my experience with our neighbors was overwhelmingly positive.
Edgewood has always viewed itself as a supportive member of our neighborhood, the city of Madison and surrounding Dane County. For example, if informed by a concerned neighbor about a particular student’s behavior, we addressed it immediately. We worked with all parties to resolve these matters. This practice is still in place today.
When it comes to events on our campus, the question of how events will affect our neighbors is always at the forefront of consideration. Principals and athletic directors of the 16-team Badger Conference continue to meet monthly to share ideas in crowd management, traffic control and other solutions to issues. Many of the best ideas are adopted by Edgewood.
In addition, the school has always had an excellent relationship with area law enforcement, working to assure that our parents, staff, students and neighbors are informed of the ever-changing trends. A community of trust and healthy dialogue is essential for all to succeed.
I believe the school and the neighbors want the same outcome: a thriving, safe and secure place in which to live, learn and grow. The positive energy created by athletic events, to which neighbors are always welcome, combined with Edgewood's vigilance in respecting its neighbors, will benefit everyone.
Bob Growney, Madison