Edgewood is a private school situated in the middle of a neighborhood that borders Lake Wingra and Vilas Park. These natural areas are used by the entire community.

Neighbors oppose football stadium at Edgewood High School, say it would disrupt nature of quiet neighborhood Dozens of yard signs near the private high school's campus on the Near West Side show opposition to the upgrades, despite the school's assurances that the lighting and sound system wouldn't be disruptive.

Only a fraction of the school's enrollment comes from this neighborhood. Edgewood wants to alter their master plan they presented and was accepted by the neighborhood and the city in 2014. It did not include expansion, night lighting, enhanced sound or the possibility of up to 40 games a year, many at night. Now they want to change the plan.

If this is passed it will set a precedent for altering the master plan of all neighborhoods. Transparency and trust have been violated.

Joan Nugent, Madison