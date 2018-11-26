Edgewood is a private school situated in the middle of a neighborhood that borders Lake Wingra and Vilas Park. These natural areas are used by the entire community.

Only a fraction of the school's enrollment comes from this neighborhood. Edgewood wants to alter their master plan they presented and was accepted by the neighborhood and the city in 2014. It did not include expansion, night lighting, enhanced sound or the possibility of up to 40 games a year, many at night. Now they want to change the plan.

If this is passed it will set a precedent for altering the master plan of all neighborhoods. Transparency and trust have been violated.

Joan Nugent, Madison

