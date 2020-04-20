Edgewood uses pandemic for cover -- Yael Gen

It’s difficult to believe that Edgewood High School is pursuing a conditional use permit during this crisis when the city is literally facing life and death issues.
Postponing the permit vote would have been good public relations and would have made no difference in use because, in the interest of public health, no one should be playing on Edgewood's field anyway. Edgewood filed its application in March, after it was clear the pandemic was taking hold here. The school has ignored requests for delay from the neighborhood association and a City Council member. Edgewood's leadership has failed them. Again.
Edgewood trying to fast-track its lighting permit when many of us are preoccupied with health, work-at-home and child-care issues. By the May 11 hearing date, more people may be ill and unable to testify. School leaders should be ashamed.
Edgewood believes the rules do not apply to the school. Why should they? Last year, the city did not penalize them from playing games despite a zoning violation.
Edgewood won the right to play unlimited day games. Enough is enough. Neighboring property owners have the right to use and enjoy their property without the intrusion of lights and accompanying loud noise. The Plan Commission should vote "no."
Yael Gen, Madison
