Many of us, when we reminisce about our high school days, will fondly recall Friday evenings spent watching, playing or cheering for our school football team. Edgewood High School cannot make those kinds of memories.
Last year was my son’s first year at Edgewood. We decided to attend the homecoming game. What a disappointment it was. The game was at Breese Stevens Field, our “home field.” Absent was the feel of a home field, signs, colors -- things that say we belong here.
Why, I wonder, is it that other high schools in the area have home stadiums with lights and sound systems? Why is the Edgewood community repeatedly denied the chance to have what everyone else takes for granted?
Part of living in a community is accepting and welcoming the reasonable noise others make. It seems so petty to fight so hard against the stadium for the so few nights in a year that this will be an issue.
It also disappoints me that Madison -- a city that purports to embrace diversity -- is discriminating against a religious high school. It's time for the city to come to its senses and allow Edgewood High School sports teams to have a home.
Barbara Brochtrup, Madison