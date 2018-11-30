I support Edgewood High School using its sports field for limited night games.
Edgewood has compromised on playing home night games for nearly 100 years. They have paid to rent other facilities, forgone all home-field advantages and driven and bused students all over Dane County.
As a parent of two Edgewood student athletes, it is a safety concern to have teenagers driving teammates to and from games and practices all over town because they can’t play at their school. Given the new lighting and sound innovations, the school finally has an opportunity to allow night games with minimal impact to the neighbors.
I know the neighbors are good people who want what is best for their neighborhood, just as the students, parents and faculty of Edgewood are good people who want to make sure their school continues to thrive and make a positive impact on our community. I am asking everyone to consider the students.
Nearly 95 percent of these students go on to college and hopefully will return and become leaders of our city. These students perform more than 26,000 service hours each year. They have earned a chance to play on their home field.
Karisa Trudgeon, Madison